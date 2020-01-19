 Does The New Mutants have references to other X-Men movies? Does not seem likely

Share it:

Today, some statements from director Josh Boone have arrived that would dislocate us as they would go against one of the latest information that had sounded from the film "The New Mutants", which is how the movie fit with the previous universe of Fox's X-Men movies. Recall that it had been said that in the last montage of the movie the references to the rest of the universe of X-Men movies had been removed, according with which now the franchise is in the hands of Marvel Studios and not 20th Century Fox,

In Digital Spy they have published an article today stating that the film is connected to the rest of X-Men adaptations, and they refer to Boone's statements in which he defines it as defined “Absolutely an X-Men movie”, although with some differences to make it independent, that is, its history is maintained by itself without reference to the rest of mutant films

There are references and things that happen that are part of a larger whole, but we wanted him to stand on his own, both in the tonal and aesthetic plane. It is very solid and very credible, and as we shot it in a real place, it will never look like a typical comic film in which there is a lot of green screen and where everything seems as if there was a painted CGI shine on it. I am sure that in some world of the future, all these things will connect, but these films will remain on their own.

However, these statements have the peculiarity that they come from the visit to the filming set that made this medium there for 2017. That is, from times well before all the great delay that the film has had, and above all, before the purchase of Marvel Studios of Fox's assets that have led the Mutants to already be part of the UCM if so wish. Therefore, it is true that Boone said that, and that was the initial approach, as we already knew, but everything points to the version that we will see in movie theaters will not have any of those references.

