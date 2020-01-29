Technology

Does The Last of Us Part 2 art book reveal game mechanics?

January 29, 2020
Garry
The postponement of The Last of Us part 2 it hasn't absolutely dampened the enthusiasm of the fans towards the game, and so every time a little news about the game arrives, the hype that surrounds it continues to grow. This was the case for Ellie's cosplay guide published by Ellie Naughty Dog, for example.

And also in this case a small update arrives that seems to offer also a new information about the game. As we have told you, the artbook of The Last of Us Part 2 was announced by Naughty Dog, which also published a couple of images from the latter.

Just in one of these images he may have revealed one new game mechanics: this is a drawing by Ellie who shoots an arrow on his horse. Now, we already knew about the introduction of the steeds into the game, but the fact that it could even be fight mind you are riding it was not yet known. Will it really be like this or is it a "simple" drawing by the authors, who really had no intention of revealing anything?

For the moment we just have to wait. The Last of Us 2 will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro starting next May 29.

