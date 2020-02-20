Does the competition ?: Niurka's daughter poses in a dress with transparencies (PHOTO)

Share it:

No doubt Romina Marcos, daughter of the vedette Niurka, she could begin to overcome her famous mother in beauty and daring.

This was demonstrated in the most recent publication of Romina, which was replicated by the also known as “The woman scandal” through Instagram

In the image that Romina Marcos shared with the message "If you want, I want and, if you stay, too" can be seen with a sexy black dress with transparencies and a braid of violet hair.

For its part, Niurka He shared the same photo with a more forceful message in which he recommended his daughter to stay away from toxic fans.

“My princess, keep on shining with your own light. Congratulations, my Romí, I love you … and eye … stay away from toxic fans, ”was the message that issued the Cuban controversy.

Recently, Romina Marcos It began with a diet and exercise routine that have made her lose weight to have a much more stylized figure than we knew.

At the time, the young woman declared that, although she has always been sure of herself, this change has made her feel Happier and full of health.

View this post on Instagram My princess keeps on shining with her own light ……. congratulations mi romí i love you… .and be careful …… Stay away from toxic fans …… .Toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic toxic and well and to itch that scratches and who serves the sallon that already put things by name ,,,,,, toxic ,,,,, absolutely whatever it is that life and destiny put me ahead to live without restrictions without limitations without choices I must live it with security transparency honesty and freedom that he enjoyed for being authentic legitimate and transparent front without fears or doubts because I analyze each of my words and my actions I do not fear manipulation or misrepresentation because I have been a victim of it all my life And I know all its cracks ……. A post shared by Niurka Marcos. La AVENTURERA🤣 (@ niurka.oficial) on Dec 2, 2019 at 8:23 pm PST

With information from El Diario NY

