Does the anime of My Hero Academia anticipate a dark side for a character?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On Saturday night, episode 17 of My Hero Academia 4 is available on VVVVID, which adequately dealt with the ending of the mini arch dedicated to Todoroki and Bakugo. The episode in question has not only focused on these two characters, showing the possibility of a dark appearance for a Midoriya classmate.

Aoyama he has always been a rather particular character in the scheme of Kohei Horikoshi's work. He has had a rather marginal role so far, putting himself on display a few times but always with a certain extravagance. The second half of My Hero Academia 4×17 however, it seems to hint at an Aoyama that is far from bright.

After the return of Bakugo and Todoroki, My Hero Academia returns to face the school life of 1-A. During the same night, however, Midoriya hears noises outside the balcony of her room, discovering a Rather disturbing Aoyama. Getting out of bed, he discovers that the boy has left him the "I know" message written with pieces of cheese.

The next day the two manage to interact during training in the gamma gym, where Aoyama reveals the truth to the protagonist: he feels identical to him since even Midoriya is not able to control his power to the maximum, as if the quirk was not his. Once the misunderstandings are overcome, however, Aoyama and Midoriya become excellent friends, with the first that does not fail to always offer high-class cheese.