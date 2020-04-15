Does Netflix's geekiest love triangle end well?

Share it:

We wandered around Netflix to talk about HiScore Girl II, the anime inspired by the Rensuke Oshikiri manga. Is the conclusion at the height of the first season? An anime you must see if you like the animated series and video games of the nineties: pure nostalgia, the age of the turkey and a love triangle played in Super Street Fighter II Turbo.

HiScore Girl climax hits Netflix with HiScore Girl II, the last episodes of the most exciting love triangle that has been lived in a Japanese arcade of the nineties. The story is set right at the moment when the previous season ended, with a childish Haruo who continues to elude a love conflict that is too big for him: Akira or Koharu? The anime sequel to J.C. Staff closes the story satisfactorily without betraying what made the series great: leaning on video games and their references with pleasure without falling into the cheap cameo, like so many other movies and series they try to do without success and with much less pleasure.

Rensuke Oshikiri, the author of the original manga published in Square Enix's GanGan Comics magazine, has already managed to recreate the vision of the arcades in Japan in an endearing and nostalgic way for fans, but the animated adaptation has only accentuated greatness. of the idea and creation of the mangaka. Whether you like the love comings and goings of its protagonists, the reality is that it is easy to get lost in the arcade rows of the game, with some of the great arcade successes of the mid-nineties. The King of Fighters 96, Virtua Fighter 2, Last Bronx, Die Hard Arcade or Fighting Vipers These are some examples, but there are many more in the series recently released by Netflix.

However, the series is still Capcomcntrica, placing the plot in the abilities of its protagonists in Super Street Fighter II Turbo, as it happened in the previous installment, and Street Fighter Alpha 2, but that does not subtract a bit of interest from what is narrated. On the contrary, the fun relationship of the protagonists with their game alter-egos provides some of the best moments you will experience in the series. Who wouldn't want to have Zangief or Guile as a celestine adviser, right?

"Don't even tell me about Street Fighter 3"

It is difficult to feel represented by the stupid wanderings of Haruo on the streets of Tokyo because the cultural differences are evident in every way. Obviously, the arcade games were lived in Spain in a very different way from the one lived in Japan in the mid-nineties, but if there is something in which Oshikiri speaks in an international language, it is when introducing us to a Haruo who, for Innocent, he ends up being mean, without knowing it, with Koharu and Akira. What doubt is there of good background from Haruo? However, justifying in their ingenuity and innocence many of their decisions are debatable, so much so that even the protagonist himself ends up realizing it. Ah the new season of HiScore Girl shines.

Territory battles with video games? Anything goes in the arcades of the 90s

And yes, naturally you will laugh with jokes like Street Fighter 3, recurring throughout the entire HiScore Girl story, but it is in Haruo's growth and growth as a person that his creator and animation studio makes real stress throughout the entire plot. Haruo is not a prototypical hateful protagonist of a romantic manga for boys: he works, strives to study and has a passion for video games but it is short in the matter of love. It is not easy to build a character that, giving lurking so obscene, end up awakening tenderness in the viewer. Who did not make a fool of himself in his first romantic bars in adolescence and today is ashamed of his clumsiness?

Makoto takes a bigger role in the second season of the series

The series, however, continues to sustain Akira and Koharu as the main keys to its success. The second is endearing, and his actions, often incomprehensible under the circumstances, speak well of Oshikiri's character construction when two positions as confronted as that of the protagonist and her can be understandable to the viewer. The best work is again that of Akira, a character who without saying anything speaks through video games and gestures. The plot reaches a complexity in which the author is forced to sometimes pull his sister (or Zangief) to act as an interlocutor at times when you can hardly take advantage of video games to express what you feel. But it is not usual: Akira's silence is still delicious.

How to fall in love with a real idiot … and come to understand himI think it is good news that the animation keeps the type as seen in the first season. Maybe one of the benefits of CG animation It is precisely (and let me support the following statement in a kilometer of quotation marks) that the studios no longer depend so much on the tight budgets of one season and another as long as they have the model of a realized character. Naturally, the characteristic touch of traditional animation is lost. It is obvious, but it is also obvious that I prefer a CG animation of a more than respectable quality to bump into what happened with, and to name a recent case and also hosted on Netflix, the second season of Baki.

Invent something HiScore Girl and its sequel in romantic anime? It may not, but his exemplary exercise in honoring arcade video games with almost religious devotion and making them the vehicle of narration without falling into the banal signaling of the poorer and inane tributes that have occurred in recent productions as Ralph breaks or Pixels, says a lot about the good work of those involved. Did you know what else speaks highly of artists? Having the original voices of Guile, Zangief and Akuma to play their characters in the series, Hiroki Yasumoto, Kenta Miyake and Taketora, respectively. In short, a great mangaka creation and superb animated adaptation by J.C. Staff. HiScore Girl 2 is a window to a 90's Japanese arcade, and the good taste that has been exhibited in his presentation confirms that we are facing one of the best anime that have been made with video games, no longer as protagonists, but as one of their own main characters in the story.