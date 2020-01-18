Does Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul announce the second season of the anime?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The call of the Abyss becomes stronger and stronger in the new film by Made in Abyss: Down of the Deep Soul. After an almost spasmodic wait, the feature film made its impressive debut, leaving the public speechless thanks to a majestic technical and narrative sector.

Today's date was marked by the debut of the Made in Abyss film, announced following the success of the first season of the anime which we remind you to be available on VVVVID with over a million views. Anyway, a spectator, Jake Jung, told the Twitter community about his experience in the cinema, pointing out the extraordinary adaptation made by the studio Kinema Citrus.

Thanks to a film budget, the company made the technical and narrative sector of the film even more diligently, moving the audience more than once, especially in the second part of the film. After making the most of the sound and artistic sector, Jake Jung revealed that at the end of the credits, an inscription with great pomp it left the spectators in suspense.

The sentence in question reads the unmistakable "To Be Continued" which promises a future return. Well, if the writing does not hide other meanings, Made in Abyss is about to return with a second season or, in the worst case, with a new animated film. Pending any announcements or denials we advise you to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any news on the matter.