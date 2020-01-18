Entertainment

Does Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul announce the second season of the anime?

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The call of the Abyss becomes stronger and stronger in the new film by Made in Abyss: Down of the Deep Soul. After an almost spasmodic wait, the feature film made its impressive debut, leaving the public speechless thanks to a majestic technical and narrative sector.

Today's date was marked by the debut of the Made in Abyss film, announced following the success of the first season of the anime which we remind you to be available on VVVVID with over a million views. Anyway, a spectator, Jake Jung, told the Twitter community about his experience in the cinema, pointing out the extraordinary adaptation made by the studio Kinema Citrus.

Thanks to a film budget, the company made the technical and narrative sector of the film even more diligently, moving the audience more than once, especially in the second part of the film. After making the most of the sound and artistic sector, Jake Jung revealed that at the end of the credits, an inscription with great pomp it left the spectators in suspense.

READ:  Ozark Season 3 on Netflix: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast

The sentence in question reads the unmistakable "To Be Continued" which promises a future return. Well, if the writing does not hide other meanings, Made in Abyss is about to return with a second season or, in the worst case, with a new animated film. Pending any announcements or denials we advise you to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any news on the matter.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.