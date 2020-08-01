Entertainment

Does Lizzie McGuire meet Hanna Montana? Hilary Duff responds to the rumors about the crossover

August 1, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
2 Min Read
Share it:

Between confirmations and denials, by the time of the day, the revival of Lizzie McGuire continues to be talked about, this time with a new fan theory that would like the darlings of Disney Channel Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff together for a crossover episode.

Unfortunately for fans at the moment no special is foreseen that brings together the two actresses, the first established pop-star and the second satisfied family mother. To deny the rumors the same Duff, who declares:

"Oh my God, I had never heard this, very good joke!"he said jokingly. "Going serious again, I don't know if something like this can ever happen. I never thought of a crossover between Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire, but never say never! Anything is fine nowadays, isn't it? "

After all, the same fate as Lizzie McGuire's revival is uncertain, although Duff still hopes for a new season. On the other hand, Cyrus has long fought against the common imagination that, after Hannah Montana, saw her as the girl next door. For years the now ex-actress has been reinvented between excesses and scandals and he doesn't necessarily want to go back to wearing the long blonde wig.

READ:  Ghost in the Shell: the famous Yuriko Tiger presents a nice Motoko Kusanagi cosplay

To date, work for the Lizzie McGuire sequel is still hanging in the balance due to Covid and the differences between Disney + producers and the creative team of the series. The latter would in fact want a more mature product that deals with the insecurities of the 30 years, in addition to delicate themes such as sex, tones that would go though in contrast to the 6+ rating of the platform, which therefore vetoed these narrative choices.

Share it:
Tags

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.