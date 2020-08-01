Does Lizzie McGuire meet Hanna Montana? Hilary Duff responds to the rumors about the crossover

Share it:

Between confirmations and denials, by the time of the day, the revival of Lizzie McGuire continues to be talked about, this time with a new fan theory that would like the darlings of Disney Channel Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff together for a crossover episode.

Unfortunately for fans at the moment no special is foreseen that brings together the two actresses, the first established pop-star and the second satisfied family mother. To deny the rumors the same Duff, who declares:

"Oh my God, I had never heard this, very good joke!"he said jokingly. "Going serious again, I don't know if something like this can ever happen. I never thought of a crossover between Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire, but never say never! Anything is fine nowadays, isn't it? "

After all, the same fate as Lizzie McGuire's revival is uncertain, although Duff still hopes for a new season. On the other hand, Cyrus has long fought against the common imagination that, after Hannah Montana, saw her as the girl next door. For years the now ex-actress has been reinvented between excesses and scandals and he doesn't necessarily want to go back to wearing the long blonde wig.

To date, work for the Lizzie McGuire sequel is still hanging in the balance due to Covid and the differences between Disney + producers and the creative team of the series. The latter would in fact want a more mature product that deals with the insecurities of the 30 years, in addition to delicate themes such as sex, tones that would go though in contrast to the 6+ rating of the platform, which therefore vetoed these narrative choices.