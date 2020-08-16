Does Lionel Messi want to leave Barcelona ?: the versions about his future that have Spain in suspense

Share it:

Messi ends his contract with Barcelona in 10 months and has not yet renewed it (Reuters)

Barcelona could be one step away from starting the worst crisis in its history if the information that comes from Spain is true and Lionel messi He has already told the club's leadership that he wants to slam the door after the 8-2 suffered against the Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The soccer massacre that the Catalan team suffered in Lisbon will undoubtedly be a before and after in this cycle that will now begin a dressing room renovation, which according to the European press, will include names of weight such as those of Luis Suárez, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba and Ivan Rakitic, among others. However, the Argentine's last name was never questioned or placed on that list, because the president's objective Josep Maria Bartomeu and the wish of the fans is that The flea be the leader of this replacement.

Apparently, this plan could collapse because, according to the Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler, the forward wants to leave the Barça club: "The information we have is that Lionel Messi wants to leave Barcelona now and the board has already been communicated about that". Immediately, the phrase of the newspaper correspondent Interative Sport it had repercussions on the main portals of the planet and several Catalan journalists echoed what until then was a rumor.

Bechler, whose data was replicated by the British site The SunHe pointed out that a person from the club, very close to the Argentine, told him: "I have never seen Messi so far from Barcelona in so many years in here as now."

Messi calls on the leadership to put together a project to win the Champions League (Reuters)

The truth is that this could also be a question of pressure from some leaders who seek the departure of the president, Bartomeu, whom the opposition demands to advance the elections that are set for June 2021, the same date on which the link of The flea, who months ago stopped the renewal negotiations. In this context, the Catalan site Sports world denied the information: "Neither the president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, nor the CEO, Òscar Grau, nor the technical secretary, Éric Abidal, who would be the valid interlocutors, have received any message from Messi in this regard."

In what there is agreement in the specialized press on the matter, is that the Argentine striker is tired of failing on a continental level and that he wants the leadership to put together a competitive project to win the tournament again. Champions League, a trophy that he won for the last time in 2015, when Luis Enrique was the technical director.

According to the journalist Juanma Castaño in the program The Partidazo, of Cope Chain, Lionel messi He sent an ultimatum to the leadership through which he demands a change of coach, changes within the board, especially those in charge of the sporting aspect, and a renewal of the squad. If his demands are not met, the 33-year-old forward could leave, perhaps not now, but in 2021 when his contract ends.

Meanwhile, several top-tier clubs are rubbing their hands in hopes of hiring The flea. The main candidate is Manchester City, eliminated from the Champions League this Saturday against Lyon. As published in Daily Mirror, the Citizens they are in pole position to stay with the scorer if he decides to leave Barcelona. Why? Because according to the British newspaper the managers "They are willing to pay whatever" to reunite him with Pep. There are also other interested parties such as Inter Milan and Manchester United.

