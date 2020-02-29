Entertainment

Does Kylie Jenner try to tell us in these ‘stories’ of Instagram that has returned with Travis Scott?

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
If there is a break that hurt our soul in 2019, it was that of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott last October. Not only because the ‘celebrity’ and the rapper make a great couple (but also), but because they have a very cute daughter who makes our days and life happy: Stormi or, as she has been baptized on Twitter, ‘La Chubascos’. In fact, the little girl is almost surpassing her mother in ‘glamor’ (you just have to see her latest photos that Kylie has uploaded to Instagram) and in popularity.

But let's focus, that today Stormi is not the protagonist, but her parents, who have us in a lifeless. Since their breakup they have been seen many times together, which has opened a debate: Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott come back or simply maintain an adult and cordial relationship? We couldn't doubt it anymore, so we had to ask our astrologer Margarita Moon what the hell was wrong with these two. And the answer was just what we wanted to read: they are made for each other!

Well, today it seems that the prediction of the stars has been confirmed because Kylie has uploaded to Instagram some ‘stories’ quite revealing. These are three photos of Travis and she accompanied by the phrase: "it's a mood" ("It's a state of mind"). Does that mean the little girl from the Kardashian who has returned with her ex or is it that we already see things where there are none? Make your own conclusions:

READ:  Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina talk about the relationship of their characters in Birds of Prey

kylie-jenner-travis-scott-together-instagram

@kyliejennerInstagram

@kyliejennerInstagram

@kyliejennerInstagram

While we wait for an official confirmation, you can review the messy family tree of the Kardashian Jenner family:

