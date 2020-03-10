Does Kate and Meghan's body language at the latest Sussex royal event reveal the truth about their relationships?

Share it:

Your favorite royal drama has one last chapter and the title is Fab Four no more. Harry and Meghan to them last event from royal with Kate and William they have revealed to you, perhaps, in what state only their relationships after the exit from the Royal Family of the Sussex which will officially leave on April 1, 2020. Here, the body language of the two Duchesses and the Windsor brothers at Commonwealth Day Service in the presence of His Majesty he tells you that things are not exactly as you hoped: the Queen Elizabeth he may have forgiven his nephew by leaving him an open door but we have the distinct feeling that war Cambridge VS Sussex, now that the latter have left their officer, did not end with a peace treaty.

Harry and Meghan at the last royal event, how are things with Kate and William?

The event attended by the senior royals on March 9 is the Commonwealth Day Service which is very important to them. The Queen specifically requested the presence of Harry and Meghan on their last official royal engagement. WPA PoolGetty Images

But now also watch the same scene in video version: at the arrival of the Prince William and of Kate Middleton, be Meghan Markle than the prince Harry sitting nearby they showed their best smile (and to tell you all Meghan seemed sincere, while Harry perhaps a little more tense). William seems to respond with a nod while Kate Middleton decided to elegantly ignore them, hoping not to be noticed.

The expert of lbody language Bianca Cobb told Cosmo US that this scene has a lot to say, even though it turned around practically in silence: "Kate did not look in the direction of Meghan and Harry and turned rather to Sophie, Countess of Wessex sitting directly behind her. Then when she sat down, her face was practically expressionless"In general, the greetings between the four (indeed, between the three) seemed to all lackluster or heartfelt, although, according to Cobb,"Kate could have made at least a smile or a small nod despite the informal occasion".

Talk to everyone except those you don't want: a royal tutorial. WPA PoolGetty Images

In practice, if you needed a tutorial to learn how to ignore elegantly those who do not want to say goodbye just look Kate Middleton and Prince William to the Commonwealth Day Service. The bitter bite of Harry and Meghan away from Royal Family he probably hurt the Cambridge family a lot and in particular Kate, who was very close to her brother-in-law Harry. Maybe that's why he chose this path? On the other hand, she is human too and there is that, at the first meeting for another audience and with the eyes of the world focused on her, Kate felt under pressure. They are still personal relationships thrown to the press!

But why were Harry and Meghan sitting behind Kate and William?

The order of arrival of the royals but also the hierarchy when they sit depends on the position in the line of succession. PHIL HARRISGetty Images

This is perhaps the only thing that has nothing to do with the future release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British Royal Family. In reality Kate and William they must sit in front of all the other members of the family arriving after Prince Charles, future sovereign. Yes, the enmities have nothing to do with it, only the line of succession to the throne: with the exit from the scene Harry did not lose the titles and not even his sixth position in the standings.

The order of the royal procession in a photo. WPA PoolGetty Images

In addition, unlike last year when the royal couples had paraded (always in hierarchical order) behind The Queen upon arrival in the Abbey, this year it was decided to make them arrive separately so that Queen Elizabeth would find them already all in their seats on arrival. Perhaps a way to avoid the embarrassment of having a few less members in the procession (last year there was also the Prince Andrea which is currently de-royalized) or to tell Harry and Meghan that, as a step away from being senior royals, they were not welcome? In any case, the Queen blew her away by offering the same treatment for everyone.

And now Meghan and Harry are free to return to Canada from Archie: we can't wait to see what will happen.

