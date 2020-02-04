Does hard work pay off? Appare-Ranman's character designer shows his improvements

Share it:

Talent is a skill that, unfortunately, does not affect all artists. Sometimes, in fact, to reach certain levels it is necessary to work hard, even without interruption for tens of years. The character desginer of Appears-Ranmen, the new anime by FullMetal Alchemist screenwriter.

Who knows how many have given up on their dream of becoming professional artists because of their lack of talent. But yet, Ahndongshik, famous Japanese manga artist and recently even character designer of an animated feature film, has never given up, despite the poor artistic skills in childhood.

To encourage all those who, daily, ask the artist for suggestions to become professional designers, the cartoonist has published a post that depicts an illustration made 35 years ago and another, however, made in the last period. The two subjects in question, Super Mario and Ultraman in this case, they showed fans how much hard work and commitment have allowed them to reach such a level, with a skill of detail and dynamism worthy of a mangaka.

Currently, in fact, sensei has managed to reach a new personal goal, with participation in one of the main roles of an animated production. In this regard, you can retrieve the synopsis of Appare-Ranman through the dedicated news. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the difference between the 1985 and 2020 drawings attached at the bottom of the news? Let us know with a comment below.