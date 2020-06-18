Does Halo: Infinite have anything in common with God of War on PS4? Speak an Insider!

Share it:

For some time now, fans of the Halo series have been waiting for the new production 343 Industries, on the way to the market for the last months of 2020.

Before then, however, players will have the chance to see the game in action, thanks to the presence of Halo: Infinite at the Xbox Series X event in July. Waiting to learn the exact date of the appointment Microsoft, however, the indiscretions linked to what will be the characteristics of the game that will see the return to action of Master Chief.

Among the most bizarre and intriguing rumors, we find what has recently been shared by the Insider Dealer during the last episode of his podcast "Xbox Real Deal". On the occasion of the broadcast, the latter stated that Halo Infinite it is apparently a real "force of the nature", also highlighting a rather peculiar point, according to which the game"it has something in common with God Of War, something that we will highlight after the reveal, something that we have learned recently and that is really fantastic". An unusual connection, which sparked a wave of speculation by fans: what do you think?

Remembering that we are obviously talking about unconfirmed information and therefore inviting you to interpret it with due caution, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye you will find a useful summary of everything we know about Halo: Infinite, written by our Giuseppe Carrabba.