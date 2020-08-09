Does Ghost of Tsushima have the best Photo Mode? Over 1 million images taken per day

Share it:

Although three weeks have passed since the release of Ghost of Tsushima, the popularity of the open world action of Sucker Punch shows no sign of decreasing, as evidenced by the endless images published daily by fans on social networks and on the most famous videogame forums.

The well-known analyst Daniel "ZhugeEX" Ahmad tried to shed some light on this aspect and, starting from the numbers of Ghost of Tsushima recently pitted by the developers of the PlayStation Studios, underlined how the user of the latest PS4 exclusive has created and shared the beauty of 1.5 million ingame images per day.

Also there Kotaku editorial team was bewitched by this particular feature of Ghost of Tsushima and was inspired by the incredible amount of images created by the community to define thelatest IP of Sucker Punch like "the game that probably boasts the best Photo Mode ever created".

And you, how do you think about it? Do you think GoT could really be the video game with the best photo mode or do you prefer it Photo Mode of other titles? Let us know with a comment, but first we remind you that on these pages you will find our special on Ghost of Tsushima and the photos of Emanuele Bresciani made for Sony.