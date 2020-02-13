Does Erik Rubin have another? Andrea Legarreta sends a strong message to a “dear fox”

Andrea Legarreta Y Erik Rubin They have always given the image of being a stable couple, in which a lot of love remains, despite the rumors that always surround them with her alleged infidelities.

However, this time the driver of Today published a controversial letter, which implies that Her husband is unfaithful.

In his stories of Instagram, Andrea uploaded the image directed to a "Dear bitch" That messes with a married man.

Dear fox: He already has my love, your charitable prostitution is appreciated, but does not require your services, thank you. ”

In addition to this, the sexy driver wrote that the message had enchanted her:“Oops! hahahaha I loved it. ”

This letter not only surprised the followers of the couple, because it speaks of an alleged infidelity of Erik, Also because Andrea She is always reserved with her relationship and prefers to keep out or out of any controversy.

