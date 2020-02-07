Does EPN bring horns? Tania Ruiz breaks the silence about alleged infidelity

Share it:

Tania Ruiz, Enrique Peña Nieto's girlfriend confessed to the cameras that this will be the first New Year to celebrate with the Mexican president.

The model also answered some questions from the press, and it is that some reporters asked him what his relationship with actor Valentino Lanús is.

And some months ago, EPN's girlfriend shared an image with Lanús, whom he called "Great teacher, great friend."

In this regard, Tania Ruiz revealed that the only relationship she has with the actor is friendship:

Valentino is my friend since I came to live in Mexico and, the photo they took was from 2013. Look, then they say that if your boyfriend, Valentino has his family, has his wife, I have my partner, it makes me laugh "

Tania Ruiz even shared with reporters how much it took her by surprise to learn that some media outlets were relating her to the actor and that they even accused her of being unfaithful to the PRI politician.

“Then I find out things that I didn't even know. I, the truth, the bad comments and the criticisms, I put a barrier and if you are well, with your person, with your partner, if other people speak badly, if they feel good speaking badly, let them continue doing it ”.

The model took the opportunity to apologize to the press because in her previous public appearance she had to run out of the cameras.

EPN's girlfriend said she was not prepared for that: “(…) but suddenly they ask me a lot of personal questions, so I consider myself not to be rude in my personality, the times they have seen me there has always been a respect. The time I ran, it was because I felt invaded because they were very close, but then I went out again"

With information from Hola México.

