Does Digimon 2020 push the accelerator? The first super DigiEvoluzione is about to arrive

Digimon Adventure 2020 is back after the franchise has concluded the first cycle of stories about the original DigiFavorites thanks to the film Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna, arriving in early 2020 in Japan. Now Tai and the others are back children with a new graphic design and a completely new story.

Digimon Adventure 2020 will consist of 66 episodes, a very high number that already reveals a large amount of travel and adventures to be experienced in the company of these digital creatures. Tyrannomon has recently arrived to put the sticks in the wheels to the protagonists, but behind him there is obviously the presence of Devimon, who will be the main enemy of the first saga. However to deal with it it may take more than the sample DigiEvolution.

Unexpectedly, the anime of Digimon Adventure 2020 may have accelerated the story a lot as shown in the 10th episode preview. In the video above we still see MetalTyrannomon at the center of the clashes, but Greymon and Tai do not give up. At the end something happens to Greymon which seems to evolve further. We will already see ten episodes from the beginning of the anime on MetalGreymon debut? Recall that, unlike the 1999 series, these new Digi-Chosen already have the medallions intended for them.