Does Demi Lovato at Super Bowl 2020 choose (again) a white outfit that is the symbol of rebirth?

The performance of Demi Lovato at Super Bowl 2020 has definitively sanctioned his (triumphal) return to the scene with a white outfit. The 27 year old pop star inaugurated the Super Bowl LIV singing the American anthem and leaving everyone speechless, because his angelic voice was accompanied by an equally divine total white look. On seeing her, the thought immediately went to the beautiful equally white dress that Demi Lovato showed off during her performance at Grammy 2020, a week ago. A return that meant a lot to the singer, given that it was her first live performance after theoverdose that he had almost killed her in the summer of 2018. And if already at the Grammy 2020 he had shown that she was back in splendid shape, the performance of The Star-Spangled Banner by Demi Lovato at Super Bowl 2020, confirmed the singer's full passing of the most difficult period of his life. The fact that I wanted to immortalize these 2 moments so important with gods total white outfit, it's not a casuality. In symbolism, in fact, white is the color associated with light and the vital phase. And like a phoenix, Demi Lovato is literally reborn.

Demi Lovato's performance at the Super Bowl moved everyone, the voice was amazing and she in her white outfit. Al Bello

Demi Lovato's total whites at Super Bowl 2020 and Grammy 2020 symbolize his rebirth

Dreams come true! Demi Lovato sang the American anthem kicking off the Super Bowl 2020 in Miami. He did it by giving, not only to his millions of fans, but to all the American people, a spectacular performance. While most artists try to do just that moment, each giving their own interpretation of the hymn, Demi Lovato has taken a step back, singing in a simple and formidable way a song so heartfelt, which has been successful on all fronts. The simplicity of Demi Lovato's performance at Super Bowl 2020 also passed through her outfit. A white jumpsuit signed by Sergio Hudson, who tightened her waist with a matching belt, all embellished with a crystal bralette that could be seen under the lapels of the tracksuit jacket. To complete the look, a diamond ring and equally precious dangling earrings that could be seen in the long loose hair.

Does it seem like a sort of dejà vu? Probably yes, since just a week ago, the singer ai Grammy 2020, had opted again for a total white look. The performance of Anyone by Demi Lovato, had represented the singer's return to the stage after the stop for rehabilitation following the overdose episode that involved her in 2018. Again, Demi had opted for simplicity and white. The thrilling and deeply moving performance for everyone saw her sing her song accompanied only by a pianist. The look, also in this case, was a total white dress by Christian Siriano completed by dangling earrings and rings.

That it is a coincidence that precisely in the first two very important performances that marked his return to music, Demi Lovato have you opted for something very easy and especially white? We don't believe. The choice of color above all would have a symbolic meaning. The White is the color par excellence that represents the vital phase. Not only that, it is the emblem of purity, the desire for change and spirituality, as well as expressing hope for the future and trust in the world. Is this exactly what Demi Lovato's total white looks want to show? A new confidence in herself and in others, for this second chance that life has given her and that Demi seems to be already taking advantage of.

He did it on the night of Super Bowl LIV, realizing his childhood dream of singing The Star-Spangled Banner and he did it in the best way. Fans have in fact decreed the performance of Demi Lovato as beautiful as that of Whitney Houston in 1991, so far called the best performance of the American anthem in Super Bowl history. Not bad for this girl who has decided to start again and be reborn in the sign of white and above all from the simplicity of the things she loves, like going on stage and singing.

