         Does "Dawn that is not a little" have the best phrases in Spanish cinema? 13 reasons to believe so

No matter how many great films populate the filmography of José Luis Cuerda, and certainly there are: on the day of his death, at 72, he is and always will be the director of Sunrise, which is no small thing. At this time it is impossible to travel through social networks without encountering one of the many, memorable, eternal phrases devoted to the script of that rosetta stone of humor manners. Not the first, not the most original, but the one that has survived as a canon.

Because, how many Spanish films can boast of having settled in the popular acquis, of having codified a type of humor, so specific and motley, in currency of current exchange? You can count on the fingers of one hand, and probably none accumulate as many references as Sunrise, which is no small thing.

After all, it is easy to run into a casual conversation about Faulkner and think automatically and about any other consideration in the great devotion there is in this town for his works; or in the unsettling of free will; or in all our munícipes par excellence. Words that have been stained from the absurd atmosphere that embodied Cuerda in his film, which are, by themselves, a joke.

It is therefore possible to defend that Sunrise, which is no small thing It is the film that more and better memorable phrases have given to the Spanish popular culture. And what better way to illustrate it with thirteen palm examples on the day that Cuerda, sadly, has left us forever. Rest in peace, that this, after all, had already become a union.

"I shit on all your dead one by one, the tabarra you are giving me, most holy virgin"

You doctors, not in vain, are recognized as a humanistic training above that of other scientists.

"A man in bed is always a man in bed"

But what a fool you are thinking, father.

"Do you not know that in this town it is true devotion what there is for Faulkner?"

I told you when I asked permission to act as a writer in the town that it was better to do what the other South Americans do, that some days they go by bike and others smell good. They are colorful things, they do no harm to anyone, and they attract attention, without making a fuss. But it seems that you like precisely the scandals and extravagances.

"By order of the priest, it is known that God is one and triune"

Come, shut up everyone, I'm going to make a proclamation.

"Long live the munícipe by par excellence!"

Long live the mayor!

"We are all contingents, but you are necessary!"

And long live the Holy Cape.

"Do you think that the knowledge we acquire now in school will be of lower rank than the spiritual goods that have been given to us at Mass?"

Well, probably yes.

"Do not let an archpriest know that you go a little light with free will"

There is no trust, there is no trust.

"I have thought that I would also be interested in being intellectual, as I have nothing to lose"

You have two or three winters than a bad constipation. And if you can also do what you do with the doctor's wife, read novels without spoiling them. Say "glans", "viscera", "paradigmatic". Well, I don't know boy, I don't know, I don't see more than advantages.

"What to leave, what to extinguish, with what parsimony. I'm enjoying that you can't even imagine it"

I am dying divinely.

"Give us, saints of heaven, a fairly approximate global vision"

For the dominations. Give us, saints of heaven, much discernment. For the virtues. Give us, saints of heaven, the ability to relativize.

"I can't stand this syndios!"

Pussy, father, it is dawning on the contrary.

"I fall for the mystery"

Plain and simple.