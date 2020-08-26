Does Carlo Calenda think about it? Video games are culture, but Luca Bizzarri has a hand in it – Updated

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gamers will surely remember the harsh criticism raised by Carlo Calenda, leader of the political movement Action, against video games. However, it seems that in the last few hours he has decided to retract his statements, denying them with a series of Tweets published on his official profile.

After stating that the “electronic games“were one of the causes of the inability to read, play and develop reasoning, Calenda has in fact decided to take a step back and return to the subject to let his followers know that he no longer thinks the same way about video games .. . or perhaps this view is not entirely correct?

“I have always had a partial vision on video games, it has happened to me too, like many of my colleagues, to judge without knowing. But they are also part of the culture, and you need to understand and know them to understand and know present and future generations.“ Responding to the Tweet, Calenda reiterates that “Of course, I’ve always been wrong about video games. They are part of the culture, regardless of whether you like it or not. Ergo you have to know and understand them.“

It’s actually not quite what it seems, it is true that the messages in question have actually been published on Twitter (and are still visible) but they are in no way thoughts of Calenda himself, as his profile has been taken “hostage“for 24 hours by the Genoese actor and comedian Luca Bizzarri, who enjoyed posting Tweets not only about video games but also about other political and social topics. As Calenda told ADNKronos, it was a sort of “challenge“between Carlo and Luca Bizzarri:”Gonzo my social media manager? It was a challenge between us, he did it only for one day and he did it well, in a serious way. Surely he did it better than me …“

Many statements published by Bizzarri and attributed to Calenda (including, understandably, the one dedicated to video games) have been shared and commented on by various newspapers, sign of how this bizarre (forgive the pun) experiment can be said to be successful. And what about the opinion on video games? “Let’s say that on video games .. okay forget it. That’s okay too …“