Does Captain Harlock pass to Panini Comics? Memories of Arcadia confirmed

Panini Comics has just announced through its social channels the arrival of Captain Harlock: Memories of Arcadia, the new Leiji Matsumoto comic published in 2019. It is the second important announcement in two weeks, after the one related to the acquisition of the DC Comics comics from mid-January.

As you can see below, the final confirmation came from the Facebook page of Planet Manga, Panini's sub-label dedicated to the distribution of Japanese works. The announcement therefore confirmed that the comic will not be distributed by RW Edizioni, up to now in charge of the publications of Leiji Matsumoto.

In case you didn't know him, we remind you that Captain Harlock: Memories of the Arcadia is a 2019 manga by Akita Shoten / Kana, edited by the French artist Jérome Alquié. The synopsis reads as follows: "The story of the opera begins when Queen Rafflesia, leader of a Mazon fleet, launches into the depths of space to conquer Earth. Meanwhile, the primitive Mazon who have lived on Earth since before mankind have started to awaken and devastate Earth. It will be up to the space pirate Harlock, together with his crew and his ship, Arcadia, to face the new threat that is raging across the universe".

The adventures of Captain Harlock have so far been published by Goen, the RW Edizioni comic line dedicated to manga and manhwa (South Korean manga-like comics). Panini Comics seems to have therefore decided to further expand its catalog, ensuring another high-level product. Currently however, the complete transfer of licenses has not been officially confirmed.

