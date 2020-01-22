Does Capcom think of other remakes with the RE Engine, will a new Resident Evil be released in 2021?

Share it:

After revealing that the development of Resident Evil 8 has started from scratch, the insider AestheticGamer reveals some details on Capcom's plans for the future, which they would foresee a new game in the series in 2021 and other remakes not related to the saga of RE.

AestheticGamer (climbed to the headlines for revealing the existence of Resident Evil 3 Remake in advance) let it be known that "there are no other remakes of Resident Evil after RE3, however Capcom is working on the remakes of at least two other games, which will be brought back to life with the RE Engine, enjoying a treatment similar to that undergone by Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 ."

What will the games be? The insider merely says that the announcement should arrive shortly, needless to say how the mind immediately runs to Dino Crisis, although obviously it is more of a hope than a real confirmation.

The surprises, however, do not end there because it seems that in 2021 a new game of Resident Evil will be released: "a new Resident Evil will probably be released in 2021 but it will not be a remake or Resident Evil 8", it is not clear whether the reference is to a completely new spin-off, remaster, collection or game. This latest hypothesis it seems perhaps the least likely, considering the upcoming launches of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil REsistance.