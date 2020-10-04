Does Burn The Witch take place in the same universe as Bleach? It seems so

Awaited by all Bleach fans, Burn The Witch made its official debut confirming good first impressions. But are the two works by Tite Kubo really connected as previously thought? A frame from the third episode seems to confirm this hypothesis.

The fall 2020 schedule has finally been enriched with the debut on Crunchyroll of Burn The Witch, the new work of the master Tite Kubo, which returns to the scene after several years from the discussed final of Bleach. As previously assumed, the two souls they seem to be closely related.

Towards the end of the third episode of Burn The Witch, fans have found an easter egg that connects the universe of this new work to that of Bleach. As the new heroine Ninny passes the gate of the Wing Bind, we discover that this agency is none other than the western branch of the Soul Society. This pleasant surprise is also confirmed by the final title card of the Burn The Witch film, in which the word “BLEACH” is highlighted. Apparently, therefore, Burn The Witch could be considered as a spin-off of Bleach, or even its sequel. If Tite Kubo intended to draw attention to his new work, we can say that he fully succeeded. Meanwhile, the author of Burn The Witch is back on the small screen.