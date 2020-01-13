Does Boruto's new ending contain spoilers on the future of the young ninja?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The anime series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally seems to be close to a return to canonicality, also seen in the manga. In fact, in less than two weeks we will see the beginning of the Bandit Mujina arc, whose titles of the first three episodes have already been revealed.

Alongside these interesting premises, which do nothing but further fuel the expectations of the fans of the work, who have had no problems in speculating about the new ending. According to some fans, in fact, the ending, which you can find at the bottom of the news, would reveal new skills of the protagonist.

The speculations proposed refer to the frames shown in the new ending, in which Boruto would seem to be able to use both the Hermitic Mode, seen both with Jiraiya and with his pupil, Naruto, that the Art of Fire, typical of the Uchiha clan and the Sarutobi clan. The user @ Boruto4life responded to these forecasts with the post at the bottom of the page.

The fan proposed the pictures they actually show Boruto with particular marks around the eyes, similar to the orange ones of his father, and ready to perform one of the techniques of the art of fire, highlighting however the futility of considering these images as spoilers, and not simply as a "random ending".

Boruto could approach these techniques thanks to his mentors, Naruto and Sasuke, however, it is not certain that this will happen, especially if it is a hypothesis based only on images presented in the sequences of an ending.