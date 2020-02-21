Does Boruto host a superior force within itself just like Naruto?

Share it:

With the release of chapter 43 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations on MangaPlus, the first images of the clash between Team 7 and Boro were leaked, but what impressed most of all the fans is the part that sees the son of the seventh Hokage awaken a power never seen before. Get empowered with a new form of Karma and lo Jougan.

In fact, from the images you can see in the post at the bottom of the article and shared on Twitter by the user @ Boruto4life, you see our protagonist in a form never observed before. The karma from the arm rises up to the face, passing over the eye in which the Jougan is activated, seen several times in the first part of the anime, ending in a deformation, similar to a horn, formed in the left part of the head. Even the hair takes on a hairstyle Dragon Ball never seen before in the series Naruto, while an aura of Chakra, of great power, envelops it. But what is most striking is the state in which the young person is presented.

He doesn't seem entirely conscious, almost as if he were unconscious, controlled by an extraneous entity which, at first glance, remembers a lot, even in the form assumed by Boruto, a Momoshiki, the god met in the first part of the manga, the member of the Otsutsuki family who gave him the mysterious power called Karma.

And it is here that the first similarities between Naruto and Boruto are born. Father and son seem to share a common fate. While the former housed in itself a demonic entity like the Nine-tailed fox, who occasionally took over and controlled it, the same would seem to happen to Boruto. The difference is that it encloses within itself a ninja god and not a demon, of the greatest power and which once had as its objective the destruction of the earth itself.

So we can only think, in the light of recent events, that just like his father, in Boruto's growth there will be the moment when he will have to deal with the power that resides within him, like what happened between Naruto and Kurama in its time.

Do you think it's a comparison too risky or not? What do you think of this new Boruto upgrade? Let us know below in the comments.