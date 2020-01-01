Does Anahí give reunion clues between RBD? This PHOTO raises suspicions

Many celebrities have already started sharing their photos of end of the year, some presume the places where they are or outfits with those who will receive the 2020

However, Anahí decided to share a photograph accompanied, but not of his family, as we would have imagined, but with the actors who interpreted the successful soap opera "Rebel".

Next to the image, the singer also wrote: “Happy New Year“, So he received hundreds of Positive comments and full of emotion to see the cast reunited again.

In addition, he obtained more than 200 thousand reactions, among which the actors stand out Christian Chavez Y Christopher Uckerman

It should be mentioned that a few weeks ago it began to speculate that RBD actors would perform the reunion, which made more than one fan of "Rebel".

