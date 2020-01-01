TV Shows

Does Anahí give reunion clues between RBD? This PHOTO raises suspicions

January 1, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Many celebrities have already started sharing their photos of end of the year, some presume the places where they are or outfits with those who will receive the 2020

However, Anahí decided to share a photograph accompanied, but not of his family, as we would have imagined, but with the actors who interpreted the successful soap opera "Rebel".

Next to the image, the singer also wrote: “Happy New Year“, So he received hundreds of Positive comments and full of emotion to see the cast reunited again.

In addition, he obtained more than 200 thousand reactions, among which the actors stand out Christian Chavez Y Christopher Uckerman

It should be mentioned that a few weeks ago it began to speculate that RBD actors would perform the reunion, which made more than one fan of "Rebel".

You may be interested: Goodbye, 2019! Celebrate the beginning of 2020 with these fun MEMES

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.