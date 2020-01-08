Does Anahí and Christian Chávez feel sorry for their past RBD? So they confessed

Share it:

From 2004 to 2009, RBD It became a worldwide phenomenon, which fell in love with millions of people with their songs that remained in the heart of an entire generation.

Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera, Christian Chávez and Christopher Uckermann They traveled all over the world, singing their songs and consolidating themselves professionally in music.

However, it would be ridiculous to think that the six were happy with all the songs they had to perform. You have to be realistic, no matter how much you like your job, surely there are a couple of things that bear.

For the episode “Reunion with Christian Chávez” of the podcast ESTANHAÍ, Chris Y Anahí they met again and They confessed that songs made them sad.

The singer and actress said that there were funny songs that they liked to sing, however, there were others that did not understand how Future ex boyfriend. But the one that took the prize, because the six members gave bear, was the Smooth and sensual.

There were (songs) fun and there were others that we didn't understand. For example, ‘Future ex-boyfriend’ was like ‘what a bear that song!’, But do you know which one was the most sad for us all to sing? ‘Smooth and sensual’. ”

Particularly, Anahí He explained that he didn't like to sing Smooth and Sensual, because he does not like the word "hair", which is repeated in the chorus of the song.

What is that? Carlos Lara (the composer) why did you do that to us? I can't with the word hair, I can't, so every time you sang the chorus (they should say) ‘And all your hair’. ”

For its part, Christian He explained that they had to say “hair” instead of “hair”, because it was part of a promotion they were doing.

Well, part of it was the promotion of a shampoo that was being done, so they made that song. ”

Both also revealed what their favorite songs are; Anahí declared that it is that of Save me, as it continues to mark people's hearts.

‘Save me’, top one. In addition, it is the hymn that most touched my heart in all that time and continues to play it; ‘Be or look like’, I love her, ‘Rebel’ because it's the flag; I love it ‘Someday’ and at concerts like I was very sorry and ‘Don't stop’, it was also a huge hymn. ”

While on the list of Chavez is There's still something Y Just stay quiet, Nevertheless, Be or seem It makes him a very happy subject.

"There is still something," I liked it very much; ‘Just stay silent’ I also have a great song; ‘Save me’ talks about a lot of things… it's a hymn that makes you go out; ‘Be or seem’ I think it's a happy song. The truth is that all the songs had something special and were fun, in addition, they showed the personality of each one of us, and ‘Rebel’ ”.

(Video posted on YouTube on December 19, 2019 by Pop Cyber)

