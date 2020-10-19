Doctor Who, why did the Doctor leave Gallifrey? A theory tries to explain it

Screen Rant has tried to solve an important unresolved issue of Doctor Who, which is the reasons that led the Doctor to abandon Gallifrey, his home planet. According to the site, everything revolves around the Untempered Schism and the Time War.

Throughout these years the series has provided different answers. In the first story, for example, the Doctor suggests that both he and Susan were exiled from Gallifrey against their will, while during the era of the second Doctor it is explained that he fled because in contrast to the policy of no intervention in ‘universe.

A key moment for understanding the Doctor’s story, according to the site, is offered by theepisode 3x 12 (‘The sound of the drums’), in which the protagonist played by David Tennant tells Martha and Jack about the Unhardened Schism.

“What did the Doctor see when he looked into the Unhardened Schism?” writes the site. “The Doctor has always been united, possessed by a destiny greater than any other Time Lord. There have been many occasions when the fate of the worlds has been guided by the Doctor’s choices. It has often been considered more of a space-time event than a person in and of itself. So it’s frankly inconceivable that he had a normal experience with the Untempered Schism. No, it’s much more likely that he gained a sense of what was coming, a vague awareness of his fate, something that made him uncomfortable with Gallifrey’s non-intervention policy and convinced him that the Time Lords should be more active in the universe. So he eventually left Gallifrey, essentially exiling himself because he believed the planet was in danger“.

What do you think of this theory?