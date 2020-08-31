Doctor Who, there is a free TARDIS in South West London. Anyone want it?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the need to renovate the rear garden of her home in South West London, a huge fan of Doctor Who has launched an appeal to the many fans scattered around the English capital (and not only) of the science fiction series BBC, promising him a TARDIS life size as a gift.

It is read:

“Over a year ago I took a TARDIS. It was rescued from a junk yard in London’s East End and it seemed like a rather worthwhile purchase to make. She made a spectacular figure on Halloween and putting Christmas lights around the phone booth was a must. My neighbors said they have a lot of fun seeing the people who, as they pass, come back for a better look. When I put it outside, people lined up to take a picture.

All good things come to an end, unfortunately, and I was told that the time has come for this too. The front garden needs to be rearranged or something and there is no more room for the TARDIS. Which yes, it’s very ironic. So if you can grab a van and an extra hand and get to Kingstone Vale in the next couple of days, it’s yours. Free. It is on a wooden pallet and you can take it “.

We remind you that the thirteenth season of Doctor Who with Jody Whittaker, for which Neil Gaiman would also like to write an episode.