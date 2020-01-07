Doctor Who Season 12 (2020) Criticism: explosive return

Share it:

Just start the year, BBC premiered 'Spyfall', the first episode of the new season (series) from 'Doctor Who'. The twelfth of this new series and the second of Thirteen, played by Jodie Whittaker. Like the previous one, we find Chris Chibnall as head writer of the series.

Issued in two parts (the second one was issued last Sunday in the United Kingdom), 'Spyfall' begins with a new case for the Doctor and his fam (played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill): a mysterious entity is charging spies all over the world and MI6 wants our protagonists to investigate.

Thus starts a double episode in which 'Doctor Who' in which the team is divided: Yaz and Ryan will travel to the US to investigate the great technology mogul and founder of Vor, Daniel Barton (Lenny Henry), who seems to have something to do with the subject while Dr. and Graham go to meet O (Sacha Dhawan), the agency's expert agent on alien things.

Before the audience finds out, we are already immersed in a plot of conspiracy and espionage. And when I say without realizing it, it happens in such a way that it doesn't give you time to question what you're seeing, for example, the introduction of this O in the world of the Doctor …

And SPOILERS in the next two paragraphs

Especially after the cake is discovered that O is none other than the new and reincarnated Master. A Master who, in fact, seems more deranged than ever.

While having its self-conclusion character, with the return of the Master we find the first stone of what seems to be the arc of the season. That "everything you thought you knew so far is a lie" resonates completely throughout the confrontation between nemesis, with the question of why Gallifrey's fate germinating.

A start of the season with lights and shadows

It is not the first time, not even in the long-lived revival (it seems a lie, but it began 15 years ago) in which the Masters of Time are called into question. It would be necessary to see how Chibnall develops this plot arc, but I imagine that until the season is not much more advanced.

In any case, this start of the season is quite promising. It is true that right now 'Doctor Who' is not going through his brightest moment creatively speaking, but I think Chris Chibnall is already quite clear on how to maintain the adventurous spirit (and fiction for the whole family) with his vision of the character.

The previous season was one of doubts and transition, one of recomposing pieces, presenting characters and new concerns and we already smelled that it would be in this new batch when Chibnall began to play with the rich and immense mythology whoviana. And so it has been.

At least halfway, because it turns out that allied agencies (and in this double episode their appearance would have been appropriate) established by their predecessors such as UNIT and Torchwood are out of combat.

Although it is not to launch rockets, since there are still some other problems when developing the plots and the introduction of historical figures is somewhat forced, Season twelve of 'Doctor Who' has begun with the touch of ideal adventure to spend about two hours quite entertaining. An explosive start that gives us hope for the future of the science fiction series.