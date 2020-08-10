Doctor Who, Christopher Eccleston will return as the Ninth Doctor after 15 years

Share it:

15 years after giving his face to the relaunch of Doctor Who, Christopher Eccleston is ready to return as the Ninth Doctor for a series of Big Finish Production audio adventures.

The announcement comes directly from the BBC, which welcomed the actor back with a short teaser which you can view above. Details on the plot and the cast of the project have not yet been revealed, but it will be 12 audio adventures divided into 4 volumes coming soon from May 2021.

"It will be exciting to return to the world of the Ninth Doctor 15 years after the last time, and to bring back to life a character that I love to play" Eccleston said.

Nicholas Briggs, creative director of Big Finish, commented: "I first spoke with Christopher about his return to the role of Doctor Who at a fan convention last February. Christopher was thrilled to meet the fans and was happy to be remembered so fondly. I am delighted that he accepted. to come back with us, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we prepare for the new adventures of the new Doctor. " Here you can find the video of the meeting between Eccleston and the fans Briggs talks about.

The 4 volumes of Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures they will then be collected within a Collector's Edition consisting of 4 CDs or downloadable online, which will also contain three unpublished adventures and a selection of extra content.