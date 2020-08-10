Entertainment

Doctor Who, Christopher Eccleston will return as the Ninth Doctor after 15 years

August 9, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
2 Min Read
Share it:

15 years after giving his face to the relaunch of Doctor Who, Christopher Eccleston is ready to return as the Ninth Doctor for a series of Big Finish Production audio adventures.

The announcement comes directly from the BBC, which welcomed the actor back with a short teaser which you can view above. Details on the plot and the cast of the project have not yet been revealed, but it will be 12 audio adventures divided into 4 volumes coming soon from May 2021.

"It will be exciting to return to the world of the Ninth Doctor 15 years after the last time, and to bring back to life a character that I love to play" Eccleston said.

Nicholas Briggs, creative director of Big Finish, commented: "I first spoke with Christopher about his return to the role of Doctor Who at a fan convention last February. Christopher was thrilled to meet the fans and was happy to be remembered so fondly. I am delighted that he accepted. to come back with us, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we prepare for the new adventures of the new Doctor. " Here you can find the video of the meeting between Eccleston and the fans Briggs talks about.

READ:  Snyder Cut: Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill return in the new Justice League posters

The 4 volumes of Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures they will then be collected within a Collector's Edition consisting of 4 CDs or downloadable online, which will also contain three unpublished adventures and a selection of extra content.

Share it:
Tags

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.