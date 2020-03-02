 Doctor Tyme would appear in the second season of Doom Patrol

Share it:

The second season of "Doom Patrol" promises, as it happened with his first season, to have many surprises, and now we discover another one of them by an exclusive that they give from GWW informing that the Doctor Tyme character will make his appearance in the series.

Without revealing much more detail, and still taking the information as a rumor, they do say that this classic comic book villain will appear in the second episode of the second season, which will be released in this 2020 on the two DC Universe platforms and on HBO Max.

Percival Stutter / Doctor Tyme first appeared in “Doom Patrol # 92” (December 1964) and is a mad scientist who can manipulate someone's space-time perception. He used his abilities to commit robberies and was defeated by Mento, a member of the Condemned Patrol. He is a character who has had little travel in the comics and his appearance clearly goes in homage to the most fans of the Patrol comics.

This second season will also have the appearance of Red Jack, in the shoes of Roger Floyd, the daughter of the Chief played by Abigail Saphiro, or the participation of Karen Obilom in a recurring role that is not yet known much but it is said it could be a adaptation of Ronald Ever / Cyborg.

Via information | GWW