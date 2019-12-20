Entertainment

Doctor Sueño will arrive at the physical building with a 3-hour assembly

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The assembly of Mike Flanagan, director of Doctor Dream, will arrive in 2020 to the homes of those who want to have at home this new adaptation of a novel by Stephen King and will also do so with a duration of three long hours.

It was the director himself who announced this novelty that will be included in the domestic version of the tape. Those who acquire it can take a look at many unpublished scenes.

We talk about half an hour added to the story of Flanagan that serves as a sequel to The Shining, the best-selling novel turned into a horror movie classic thanks to Kubrick.

Unfortunately, the director's montage will not be in 4K / UHD as is the version we saw in theaters and, of course, is included in the purchase of the domestic version. A fan asked Flanagan why this was happening and the director replied that, honestly, he has no idea.

