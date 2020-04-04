'Doctor Strange' wanted to sign Jessica Chastain

Share it:

With so many actors wanting to get a role in the hit MCU, the news that there are stars who got the chance and let it pass may be greeted with some surprise. The unprecedented success of the world marvelita in theaters it practically ensures a triumph and, in all likelihood, more than one movie for the actor or actress who is part of one of their roles. However, the Oscar-nominated actress for 'The Dark Night' Jessica Chastain He didn't see it that clearly when he was asked to join a Marvel movie.

It was the writer of 'Doctor Strange', C. Robert Cargill, who told the case of Chastain on the podcast Stitcher's Junkfood Cinema. Apparently, the actress was offered to join the tape of the Great Sorcerer to be the doctor. Christine Palmer, a role that I would finally play Rachel McAdams on the 2016 film. However, Chastain declined the offer not so much because he didn't feel like joining the MCU, but because he wanted another type of role in Marvel.

As Cargill explains, the actress declined the offer arguing that "this project sounds incredible, I would love to do it. But I'm only going to have a chance to be in a Marvel movie and become a Marvel character; and I trained in ballet, and i really want to use a cap"All right." It was the coolest rejection. She wanted to be in a Marvel movie, but she wanted to be a superhero, not the tough Night Nurse, "adds the writer.

However, his door to enter Marvel is not closed after all. Last 2019 we saw Chastain in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'as the leader of a group of aliens who manipulate Jean Gray and now that this family of mutants has become part of Disney it is possible that the actress is not a heroine of Marvel, but she joins the group as another member of the X-Men. Time will tell.