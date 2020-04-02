 Doctor Strange, no. 17

Share it:

On any given night, everything changed for a child and the Supreme Sorcerer. Because of a ghost, a car ended up having an accident and the mother was distressed when seeing her son injured, but, luckily, Doctor Strange arrived at the right time. Nevertheless, Stephen Strange perceived that he had to operate on the child if he wanted to save his life and his hands could no longer fulfill that function, for what he had a great dilemma in his mind that he settled by going to Channok to get his hands back. Once the spell was performed, the Supreme Sorcerer saved the boy's life, but magic always has a price and even more so the one that Channok keeps. In this issue we will see Stephen trying to update his medical knowledge and ask his old friend Kanna for help.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Stephen Strange having a nightmare where he feels his medical knowledge is highly out of date and wakes up highly scared. To remedy this, Stephen tries to update himself by reading through the internet, but seeing his slowness, he asks for help from Kanna and she takes him with him to a battle. There, they fought several robots and Stranger realized that with his hands he no longer had the same muscle memory as before. With some time, the locals told him about Chondar and how he searches for his relic: El Anciano. Inside the cave, Chondar would manage to enter and the Supreme Sorcerer would enter a final battle trying to use his spells with a high concentration on his hands.

In general, we are a quite good stage closing number that shows with great accuracy the consequences of having been on the side of medicine for a long time and having regained full control over your hands (although we still have to see the price to pay, which will come) and it is to see Stephen Strange somewhat weaker in situations where he was quite comfortable before and now he must learn to defend himself and that, without a doubt, we will see in the new collection of “ Doctor Strange: Supreme Surgeon ”that we will see in May, if the situation we are experiencing right now begins to normalize.

As for the characters, Stephen Strange is shown in this comic rather awkward and confusing for his new problems, even when he tries to help everything work out, but it is his determination which leads him to seek help, change things and become the best, the Supreme Sorcerer and … the Supreme Surgeon. Lastly, Kanna's return feels like something totally refreshing that feels like the reunion of two old friends who fight side by side and then help each other, within what they can. And although neither can forget the past, both know how to put it aside so that a race can survive.

On the beat, Mark Waid takes a balanced time when it comes to storytelling, giving just enough time to Stranger's emotions that will lead her new stage and a last adventure that closes her space stage with her old friend, but that doesn't feel fast or heavy.

On an artistic level, Javier Pina does a highly remarkable job as a whole, giving us very good shots, although there are some parts of the action that he can't quite get along with..

In short, I consider that we are before a collection finale, in the absence of the Annual, very remarkable and puts the link to this space stage from Mark Waid fully recommended.

You can buy "Doctor Strange, no. 17 " here.