 Doctor Strange, no. 16

The Supreme Earth Sorcerer must protect the Earth from any earthly, magical, other dimension, or extraterrestrial threat, and therefore He has greater responsibilities than any magician or sorcerer That the earth has stepped on. Since taking office, Stephen Strange assumed he would save all possible innocent life, but the case of this number would put you in one of the worst situations. Should I put a thousand lives at risk in exchange for one? Magic has a price and Stephen Strange knows it perfectly.

The story would start with a family having an accident because of a ghost and the Strange Doctor would offer to operate the child in danger of death. However, and after a deep analysis in which a dilemma tormented him, he saw that he would need a powerful spell with which he could recover what he once lost. Going to Channok momentarily, the Supreme Sorcerer acquired and took a spell to try to save the child's life knowing that magic has a price and that everything would possibly change for him.

In general, we are facing a very deep number in terms of its plot, its potential and the repercussions that it could have, even being a simple number in which there is no great story to tell or a great threat to face, just a simple accident and a life to save that pone to the Strange Doctor to the limit of his abilities for wanting to fulfill his oath as a Doctor, and that is where everything interesting about this number lies and what makes it one of the most special and that will inevitably lead to new paths. Now, speaking of certain details without going into spoilers, I liked to see how Mark Waid has represented those doubts in Stephen, but then the security in wanting to save the child's life at all costs, even if he has to pay a price. On the other hand, and although the ghost is left in some sense and cuts the drama of the scene a little, all the way that leads Stephen to make the most reckless decision in order to save the child's life seems to me quite well executed and told in a quite natural way which achieves an almost total immersion.

As for the characters, Stephen Strange does not hesitate to help the family and especially the child accident that is in danger of death if it is not operated urgently, but that does not mean that it leads the Supreme Wizard to one of the best moral dilemmas, which forces him to take a decision you might regret -or not– in the future. On the other hand, we can only say without spoilers that magic has a price, and that has used much more, so I hope Waid keeps us with great interest on what the price to pay will be for having recovered something that he so longed for, on the one hand in a selfish way and on the other in a humanitarian way to help those in need.

On rhythmMark Waid takes a slow pace so that we feel the same pressure that the Supreme Sorcerer feels both when analyzing the situation and during the operation of the poor boy, which requires concentration and that any failure could result in a great fatality.

On an artistic level, Jesús Saiz is an excellent artist and we can't fault the realization of this number because of how he controls the designs, and the play of light and shadow in the night scene of the cartoons. In addition, it leaves us simply impressive vignettes, such as when Strange visits Channok or when he uses a spell too powerful and at the same time forbidden with a great price to pay.

In short, I consider that we are facing an exciting, dramatic and excellent number of Doctor Strange that will serve as a turning point for the character from here to the future.

You can acquire “Doctor Strange, no. 16 ” here.