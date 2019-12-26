 Doctor Strange, no. 14

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The fight against Galactus was at its peak and the end of everything known seemed to be closer than it seemed, but thel Supreme Earth Sorcerer had a plan and arrived with Earth reinforcements. Unfortunately, his allies were falling one after the other until he revealed that he should overfeed him before hitting the final blow and just when he decided to take a risk to know if his plan would be effective and save all known reality Strange was seen in a white empty space, single. In this issue, Strange will face Eternity and he will ask the key question that will make the Marvel Universe have the chance to resurface or not.

This month's story would begin with the Supreme Sorcerer accountable to Eternity for having destroyed reality and being the only two beings outside a crumbling universe. At that time, Strange visits Mephisto and both he and the Living Court they ask him to restore reality as it was, with each and every one of its threads, without changing anything that happened in the past, except, perhaps, the fact that would lead to destroy everything. Thus, the Strange Doctor restored everything and ehe cheered that Zoloz went against Galactus, but still he owed a debt to Mephisto, one that would hurt in his soul for a very long time.

In general, we are facing a comic with a rather quiet closure that works better as an epilogue than in the end itself, since a large part of the comic is a retelling of Doctor Strange of the facts he is doing and the remaining pages are the quarrels of the higher entities and the great price to be paid and which must be delivered to Mephisto with their own hands. In itself, the end is not bad, the idea of ​​the story arc has been very good, but I think that the execution has not been entirely clear nor has it achieved everything it intended to be within its great ambition -Personally, I do not like to blame anyone, here, that each fan and reader think what they want-, but it has been demonstrated both here and in the other numbers that something did not quite work at all. There have been attempts, yes, but none of them has achieved that we have an equally powerful arc like the others in this same collection that Waid and Jesús Saiz started.

As for the characters, the Strange Doctor is overwhelmed by the situation, but maintains the just and necessary calm to fulfill the role that only a healer can do and restore the universe to the way it was, as the entities superior to it computer. However, before a being, he has no choice but to bow his head and fulfill the greatest pain in his hands while doing the worst of the evils to fulfill a deal. On the other hand, Mephisto is totally angry at what Strange has done by destroying reality, but he knows very well that only he can restore it, so he ducks his head momentarily to take advantage after him, like the vile and creeping character he is.

On rhythm, this number 14 does not shine for having a great activity, so we must read the dialogues and cartridges carefully to be before the calm and relaxed reflections of the characters.

On an artistic level, Kitson continues to sin of the same aspects as always in terms of character and face design, although here the final page and some choral pages in which several characters appear are quite well designed for their part, so today we can give it enough.

In short, I consider that This number of Doctor Strange gives a satisfactory closure to the Supreme Herald plot, although we maintain our position that the execution of the same arc could have been much better since its inception.

You can buy "Doctor Strange, no. 14 ”, here.