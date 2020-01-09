 Doctor Strange in the Mutiverse of Madness will begin shooting on May 4

Share it:

The beginning of the production of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" it seems that it already has a fixed date, as we can see in Production List. The May 4th is the date that in principle would be set for that start shot of movie shooting. So far no specific date had been given, but it was believed that it would be around between April and May, depending a lot on the availability of Elizabeth Olsen, who will also have a prominent role in the film as Scarlet Witch and is currently shooting the Serie "WandaVision" (This shoot in principle would end in March).

As was said last October, the production will take place in the United States and the United Kingdom, and specifically we talk about London, New York and Los Angeles as filming locations. Reference is also made to the long-awaited returns of Wong and Rachel McAdams in their respective roles of Wong and Christine Palmer, evidently linked to Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen.

At the moment all they have said about the movie is that we can expect unexpected things, both plot level and characters that will debut in the film. In addition, it will be the first UCM film with greater terror tints, with several sequences that will bring that more terrifying touch.

Via information | Production List