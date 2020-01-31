 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would show alternative versions of UCM

Share it:

These days we are receiving news about "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" Although Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed a substitute director for Scott Derrickson after his departure for creative differences. On this occasion we bring you a rumor that justifies the presence of the word "Multiverse" in the movie title.

As they comment from MCU Cosmic, in this installment we would see alternative versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters fruit of the trip through the multiverse we will attend. While something that does not surprise us especially, they also clarify that we do not necessarily have to see the return of actors such as Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans as Tony Stark or Steve Rogers if not could show other alternative versions of these same characters.

This could be the most appropriate way to introduce América Chávez to the UCM, since it already comes directly from an alternative reality. It is not known if, for example, this idea could somehow connect with "What if …?", the animated series that is prepared for Disney + and that will show us precisely what would have happened if the events of the films had developed differently.

Via information | MCU Cosmic