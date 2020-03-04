General News

 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also shoot in Norway

March 4, 2020
Image of Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Waiting for Sam Raimi to be officially announced as director of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", and while a potential filming sounds for the month of April (although it is mostly spoken of May), a new filming location for the sequel to Doctor Strange sounds. As they report exclusively from HN Entertainment, the movie will shoot scenes in Norway, location in which other films have already been filmed as the imminent “Black Widow”.

The movie as we know will base much of its production in England, with the possibility of shooting an outdoor scene in New York, which will hopefully leave us some leaked images of the set.

The cast so far includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, and the potential return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. Rachel McAdams, and her character Christine Palmer, would stay out of the movie for the moment. Rumors point to the possible appearance of characters such as Brother Voodoo or Clea, both characters that already the previous director of the film, Scott Derrickson, said he wanted to include in the film.

Via information | HN Entertainment

