Doctor Strange In The Madness Multiverse will introduce new Marvel characters

One of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the UCM is Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse. which will be released on May 7, 2021.

Disney + has confirmed that Loki and WandaVision will link directly with the new Doctor Strange movie. And now, while talking with the New York Film Academy, Marvel Creative Director Kevin Feige has said he will also mark the debut of several new UCM characters.

"Sometimes you are choosing [a] superhero title"he explained "Choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen and many times it is as if you were making and developing the film. Who will enter? And who would fit in it? The next Doctor Strange movie, for example, presents some characters news from UCM that will make their debut in that movie. ".

"You will not wait or guess who they are, but we found a great way to make everything work because we want to make a very particular type of film with Doctor Strange. And there was a character we always wanted to do something with and which will fit very well there . ".

Who do you think these new UCM characters are? Or the only character with whom Feige "always wanted to do something"? Could these characters be unique pieces, just for this movie, or do you think it's a way to introduce larger conceptual heroes into the UCM? As mutants or the Fantastic Four?

The next projects on the board of Marvel's Phase 4 are Black Widow, which will premiere on May 1, followed by The Falcon and Winter Soldier from Disney + that will arrive in the fall and Los Eternos, which is scheduled to premiere on September 6. November.