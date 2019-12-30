Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse will have touches of terror

Share it:

In a talk given at the New York Film Academy, the head of Marvel Studios so far, Kevin Feige, has talked about everything a bit, addressing details about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking about this sequel, the director said that it will be the UCM movie with the most horror moments without necessarily being a film that belongs to that genre as such. He gave examples to make it clearer.

"There are horrifying sequences in The Lost Ark and as a child I would have covered my eyes when my face melts. Or in the cursed Temple, or in Gremlins, or in Poltergeist. Those movies invented the PG-13, by the way. There was the PG and then they arrived in plan "We need another classification" But it is fun. It's fun to be scared in this way and not in a horrible and tortuous way, if not in a legitimately terrifying way – because Scott Derrickson is pretty good at it – it will be scary in an exciting way".

Apparently we will have to face the occasional scare like the ones that the classic adventure cinema occasionally crashed in its sequences. And for the title of the sequel, things are expected to get even rarer than in the first movie.