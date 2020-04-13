Share it:

The latest acquisition from Marvel Studios seems to be, in the absence of official confirmation of any kind, production desasaplander Robert Stromberg who has already done this work in movies like Avatar and who will do the same in Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse.

The news is given by Discussing Film using as source IMDB Pro, a version of the database of the world of cinema that cannot be edited by any user as it can be done in the normal version. This would reinforce the news, which, if confirmed, would be something to be thankful for for what Stromberg can contribute to the project.

The director of the first Spider-Man trilogy in the cinema, Sam Raimi, is the one who is bringing out the second film of the Marvel character played by Benedict Cumberbatch, all because Scott Derrickson had to leave his post because of what he called "creative differences"with the managers. So far they have not revealed what those differences were.

Raimi and Stromberg have already teamed up in Oz: A Fantasy World, but the desasaplander has worked on Avatar, My Friend the Giant, and Alice in Wonderland throughout their career.

The sequel is still dated to 2021 but instead of opening in May, it has gone to November.