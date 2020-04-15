Doctor Strange freaks out Iron Man in this deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War

Share it:

The conceptual arts frequently shared by artists who have worked for Marvel Studios often show us alternate versions of characters or situations from the movies, but in some cases they even reveal deleted scenes. It happens with these concepts of Avengers: Infinity War.

Artist John Staub shared on his Instagram profile a series of illustrations showing an idea for a scene that did not end in the final montage. It happens when Iron Man comes to the rescue of Doctor Strange in Thanos' minions ship.

While Tony Stark searches for his Stephen Strange, he appears repeatedly to mess with him and ask him why he's taking so long to get him out of there. It does this through astral projections that can be seen in these desasaplands.

This light-hearted moment would have been the ideal to make a joke that referred to a role shared by both Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, that of Sherlock Holmes, a character that the former played on film and the latter on television. Both in very celebrated adaptations.

Another ration of spiritual projections appears in these images from the battle on Titan, where Staub shows how Star-Lord's soul leaves his body. As well as the rest of The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.