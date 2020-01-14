 Doctor Strange could try to recover the Time Gem in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Share it:

A synopsis of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" He has reached the Internet and is driving fans crazy because of the implications he has. However, it is a synopsis to be treated with great caution because Nor can we say that it is 100% official. The description comes to us from the Backstage website, a well-known casting website in which the aspiring actors can look for opportunities in the world of acting, hence we cannot give it full veracity but at least we echo.

The most disconcerting part of the synopsis is that it makes a direct allusion to the Gems of the Infinite, specifically to which Stephen had in his possession, as he would be looking for a way to recover his Eye of Agamotto. Recall that the Gems were destroyed by Thanos for when we resume history in "Avengers: Endgame", so we don't know if Stephen could perhaps steal the gem from another timeline or find some way to rebuild it.

After the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Stone of Time. But an old friend turned into an enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash an indescribable evil. ”

The synopsis as we see also refers to an “old friend” turned into an enemy, which seems a direct allusion to Mordo, after seen in the post-credit scene of "Doctor Strange (Strange Doctor)", but it could well refer to Wanda or perhaps even some other surprise character.

Recall that the film is currently without a director after the bombing of the exit due to creative differences by Scott Derrickson, although the filming of the film is still set to begin in early May, with a view to release on May 7, 2021 in theaters.

