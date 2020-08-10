Doctor Strange: Baron Mordo's interpreter talks about his friendship with the two Benedict

Share it:

We return to talk about the first film dedicated to character of Benedict Cumberbatch: after the disturbing concept art of Doctor Strange's villain, the actor who plays Barone Mordo has revealed some background on his relationship with colleagues.

Chiwetel Ejiofor participated in the CNET podcast titled "I'm so Obsessed"in which he answered numerous questions about his latest film, The Old Guard and his friendship with Benedict Wong and Benedict Cumberbatch:"Ok, let's talk about my relationship with the two Benedict … We have known each other for many years and this makes things even more complicated. When I starred in Dirty Pretty Things I was with Benedict Wong, it was the first time I was starring and it was fantastic, it changed everything I thought about cinema. I met this amazing actor, Benedict Wong and we became friends in no time, we had a lot of fun"In subsequent comments, the interpreter of Barone Mordo claimed to know a lot less Benedict Cumberbatch than Benedict Wong.

After several questions from the podcast hosts, Chiwetei reveals that he tried to persuade the production to entrust the role of Wong to his friend, certain that he would be the right person for the part. If you are looking for more rumors about the 2016 film directed by Scott Derrickson we recommend this video that shows us the alternative ending of Doctor Strange.