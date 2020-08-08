Doctor Strange 2, will there also be a young Miss America in the film?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Already associated with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from some rumors that emerged at the beginning of the year, America Chavez aka Miss America it could be one of the next new entries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports by The Direct, Marvel Studios would in fact be looking for an aged Puerto Rican actress between 12 and 15 years for the cast of Sam Raimi's film. The information would come from a casting document that the site confirms exists, and in which it is confirmed that it is the role of Miss America.

Introduced in the first issue of Vengeance (2011), America Chavez is the first LGBTQ superhero originally from Latin America, and in just a few years has already managed to gain the following of a large slice of the public. Just in the past few months, the House of Ideas has announced a new comic series focusing on Miss America.

The possible arrival of another young superhero after the confirmed by Kate Bishop, heir to Hawkeye who will make his debut in the Hawkeye series with Jeremy Renner, was immediately associated with a potential Young Avengers project that Marvel Studios have not confirmed the existence of.

What do you think about it? Would you like to see the character in the movie with Benedict Cumberbatch? Let us know in the comments.