 Doctor Strange 2 will shoot at the Longcross Studios in England

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Promotional image of Doctor Strange (2016)

News about the filming of the film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" knowing that the sequel to the Master of the Mystical Arts will not be filmed only at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom as he had been commenting at first, thus repeating the model of the films “Black Widow” Y "Eternal".

As reported by HN Entertainment, the movie will also roll on the stages of the Longcross Studios in the Surrey area, England. These studies were also used at the time to shoot some additional scenes from the first Doctor Strange movie. Apparently, Pinewood Studios will be in demand this year for productions such as the third of Jurassic World or the live-action version of The little Mermaid.

The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin this May, although they are still working on the script right now. Characters like Clea or Brother Voodoo are some of the surprises that are playing for the movie.

The cast of the film is, for now, by Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villain Baron Karl Mordo. Who does not seem to be returning will be Rachel McAdams, who played Christine Palmer in the first film.

Via information | HN Entertainment

