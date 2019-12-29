 Doctor Strange 2 will introduce unexpected characters and work in 2-3 unannounced series starring women

Share it:

An extensive interview granted by Kevin Feige to the NY Film Academy has left us some interesting headlines. In the interview, the current president of Marvel Studios and creative director of Marvel, answered questions, addressing questions about the creative phases of the films. Grosso mode, things we already knew thanks to these more than ten years of history, but it has also left some interesting details of what is to come for the Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The most prominent headline takes his comments on "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" ensuring that some movie will appear new characters that fans don't expect to see at all. Among them is a character with whom he has always wanted to work on the film.

The following Doctor Strange movie includes some new UCM characters that will make their debut in that movie. You won't wait for them, you won't guess them, but we found a cool way to make it work because we needed a particular … we wanted to make a particular type of movie and there is a character with whom we always wanted to do something. We believe it will fit very well.

Looking ahead, Feige has once again stressed the important role the series will have what are they doing for the platform Disney + It is a new way of telling stories, of “Expand the UCM”, which will also serve to “Link directly from‘ Endgame ’to the next movies”. We are not surprised that you also confirm in the interview that you have more series for Disney + in project that have not yet officially announced, and that among them, there are two or three who have a protagonist woman.