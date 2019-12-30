‘Doctor Strange 2’ will feature a character that Marvel had always wanted

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If we already wanted to see ‘Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness’, the recent statements by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, during a talk at the New York Film Accademy have given us the hype In the clouds. As Comicbook advances, in the highly anticipated new delivery They will debut unexpected characters that Marvel had always wanted to take to the big screen.

“Some characters from the MCU universe will appear who will debut in the film. You will not guess who they are, but we have found a way to make it work because we want to make a very special story. And there is a character with whom we had always wanted to do something and that fits us perfectly in the film, ”Feige said while giving some clues about the criteria that follow in the studio to choose one or another character for his films.

The followers of the saga have already begun to place their first bets in this regard and the names of Clea, Jericho Drumm (Brother Voodoo), Man-Thing or Elsa Bloodstone are the ones that sound the loudest. However, Kevin has not confirmed whether he was referring to them or not.

For now, we only know that ‘Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness’, directed by Scott Derrickson, will star in Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong and who is scheduled to premiere next May 7, 2021. The script will be adapted by Jade Halley Bartlett.