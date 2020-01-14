Doctor Strange 2 Will Bring Back The Time Gem

Share it:

In just a matter of months 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will begin production. As we know that you are all looking forward to hearing from the Sorcerer, we are going to give you wonderful news: the synopsis of the film is here. And what's even better, you can read between its lines that it doesn't come back alone Benedict Cumberbatch, also the Infinite Gems They will have a role.

It is scheduled that in May the shooting of the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' will begin and that is why the casting team is immersed in the hardest work: choosing the actors and actresses that will be part of the cast. Although it has been confirmed that we will see again Tilda Swinton, who will return as 'The Elder' and to Elizabeth Olsen, playing Scarlet Witch, there are still many names to complete the list. And there is already the team responsible, apparently, as published by the casting website Backstage.

It is in this wonderful post for actors and actresses who are looking for work where it has been leaked that in 'Doctor Strange 2' we will see again the resurgence of the Gems of Infinity. Or at least partially. As the synopsis written in this post says: "After the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', Stephen Strange continues to look for the Stone of Time. An old friend turned into an enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash an indescribable evil. "

There are only two lines of information, but it is a jewel in itself. First of all because Thanos (Josh Brolin) erased the Infinite Stone sometime between 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame', which means that Strange has only two possibilities to recover the stone: use his time travel trick to get the Time Stone in a separate timeline – confrontation with Thanos again? – or find a way to gather all atoms and return the Stone of Time to its original form. And secondly because that mention of "an old friend" returns to raise our alarms and direct the focus towards Scarlet Witch, who lost Vision at the end of 'Endgame' and has seen that the only way to recover it is with the Time Gem. Or maybe it refers to Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), whose turn has also been speculated.

The release date of 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness': it will be the May 7, 2021.